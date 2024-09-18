AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Things may seem happily familiar at Reba’s ‘Happy’s Place’

todaySeptember 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
NBCUniversal

If you’re a fan of Reba, chances are you’ll find plenty to love about Happy’s Place, Reba McEntire‘s new sitcom on NBC. 

While the situation is different, the new show reunites the country superstar with some familiar comedic partners, namely Melissa Peterman, who played Barbra Jean on the earlier favorite.

“We get to play off each other, which is wonderful,” Reba tells Entertainment Weekly. “We have so much fun together.”

In Happy’s Place, Reba plays Bobbie, a character who suddenly discovers she has to share the family business with a surprise younger sister following the death of their father. 

“Bobbie’s been running the tavern for the last 10 years,” Reba says of her character. “She was married, but her husband passed away. She has one daughter that is deployed in the Army, so she’s pretty much by herself and her life is spent in the tavern.”

Laughs ensue as Bobbie is thrust into “certain circumstances that she has to find a way out of.”

Fans will be happy to know Reba’s also set to sing the theme song on the new show. You can get your first look at Happy’s Place Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%