‘Things You Didn’t See’ Priscilla Block do: Run a 5K, complete the 75 Hard program

todayOctober 9, 2025

Priscilla Block’s ‘Things You Didn’t See’ (MCA)

Priscilla Block‘s new album, Things You Didn’t See, is out on Friday, and while its title invites fans to get to know her better on a personal level through her music, she’s also been on a journey of self-discovery behind the scenes.

Speaking to Billboard, Priscilla says about two years ago she realized she was exhausted and wasn’t taking care of herself, so she decided to take a year to work on her “mind, body and soul.” “I had literally never run a mile in my life. I wanted to prove to myself that I can do really hard s***,” she explains.

She started running every day and completed a 5K in December. On top of that, she finished the 75 Hard program, which requires you to do certain things every day for 75 days straight, including working out twice for 45 minutes each, reading 10 pages of a nonfiction or educational book, drinking a gallon of water and following a diet of your choice.

“I’m mentally and physically stronger than I’ve ever been,” Priscilla says. “Looking back, I wouldn’t say this past year has been my biggest career year, but it’s been my biggest me year.”

“My whole life, I’ve struggled with my weight and not feeling super confident,” she adds. “I wrote ‘Thick Thighs’ and there was power in that, but that also doesn’t mean I don’t want to continue being the strongest I can.”

So what’s next? She tells Billboard, “I want to run a 10K. Maybe I would do a half-marathon? We’ll see.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

