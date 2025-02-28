This is going to ruin the end of the tour: Justin Timberlake cancels final US date of Forget Tomorrow trek

Live Nation

Justin Timberlake‘s Forget Tomorrow tour — the world tour — has been plagued by cancelations, and the final U.S. show was no exception.

JT was set to perform in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday night, but he canceled it minutes before the opening act was set to take the stage. The doors to the area had already opened and fans were present when Justin posted on social media that he had the flu.

“Guys, I’m heartbroken,” he wrote. “I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you’ll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all.”

What’s worse is that the concert was actually a rescheduled date from last October: That time, he had laryngitis and bronchitis and postponed not only the Columbus date but a string of other shows, moving them to this month. He’d managed to perform those rescheduled dates, until now.

Fans weren’t happy. One commented, “Has the flu and decides to let everyone know 10 minutes before? Doesn’t add up.” Another wrote, “The show was canceled at 7:30 and the show was supposed to start at 8:00, I’m sorry if you have the flu you would’ve known before 1/2 hour before the show starts … shame on you.”

Other fans called for the show to be rescheduled, since it was the second time he’d canceled a Columbus date.

Justin is set to perform at festivals in South America in March and April before returning to the U.S. for the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May in California. Starting in June, he’ll mix solo shows with festival appearances in Europe.