“This is the life”: At D23, Miley Cyrus, 31, honored as youngest ever “Disney Legend”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She’s only 31, but she’s an icon — and now, she’s a “legendary” one.

Miley Cyrus was honored as the youngest-ever “Disney Legend” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Aug. 11. The award is given to people who’ve had a major impact on the Disney Legacy, and Miley certainly has, starring on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana for four seasons. The show spun off a hit movie, a concert film and best-selling albums, while Miley herself became a global pop star.

As Variety reports, fittingly, the singer was introduced by Lainey Wilson, the superstar country artist who used to work as a Hannah Montana impersonator. After singing “The Best of Both Worlds,” Lainey told Miley, “I want to thank you for never being afraid to step outside the box, always staying true to yourself, and most importantly, always kicking butt.”

An emotional Miley told the crowd, “I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret … legends get scared, too. I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day.”

“It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway,” she continued. “There is no such thing as failure when you try. That’s the only way you lose.”

The Grammy-winning star went on to say, “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.'”

Among the other legends honored at D23 this year were Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett and Kelly Ripa.