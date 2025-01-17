‘This one keeps rockin”: Jon Pardi unveils details for ‘Honkytonk Hollywood’

Jon Pardi has announced his fifth album, Honkytonk Hollywood.

Arriving April 11, the 17-track project includes its lead single, “Friday Night Heartbreaker,” and the newly released title track.

“All my albums have been rock and roll with a country flare – this one keeps on rockin’,” Jon says in a statement. “It’s also the most grown-up record I’ve ever made, all my soul basically.”

Honkytonk Hollywood also marks a fresh start for Jon. It’s the first time he’s working with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce, known for his work with Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.

“We did what we wanted, and it stands out because of it. Taking the chance paid off, and I kind of want to keep it that way,” says Jon.

He adds, “‘Honkytonk Hollywood’ is for the Nashville that’s in my blood and it’s also a nod to my California roots. And right now, more than ever, I hope it’s a way to honor and lift up the people of my home state.”