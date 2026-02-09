AD
Buck Country Music News

‘This One’s for the Girls’: Ella Langley makes ‘Billboard’ history with ‘Choosin’ Texas’

todayFebruary 9, 2026

Ella Langley (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Lots of folks seem to be “Choosin’ Texas” these days, and it’s helped Ella Langley set a record. 

The Alabama native’s just become the first woman ever to top the all-genre Billboard 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the same time. 

It’s only happened three times before with male artists: Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen, and Morgan’s “Last Night.”

Co-written with Miranda Lambert, “Choosin’ Texas” is the lead single from Ella’s sophomore album, Dandelion, which comes out April 10.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

