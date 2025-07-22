Thomas Rhett can ‘Die a Happy Man’ after his Fenway milestones

Amy E. Price/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett hit a home run before he ever hit the stage Saturday in Boston.

Not only did he sell out the home of the Red Sox, he found out “Die a Happy Man” has been certified Platinum. Only 15 songs in country music history have reached the 10-million-units milestone.

“Saturday at Fenway was the craziest thing ever,” TR reflects. “I have so many great memories in Boston, but I have dreamt about headlining Fenway my entire career. So, standing there with over 35,000 fans dancing and singing back to me will be etched in my brain for the rest of my life. I love you Boston!”

Special guest Teddy Swims joined him during his set to sing “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman,” which has just gone Gold.

The awards didn’t end there, either. “It Goes Like This” and “Get Me Some of That” are now quadruple Platinum, while “Make Me Wanna” and “T-Shirt” have just gone triple Platinum.