AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett can ‘Die a Happy Man’ after reliving his ‘ACM Firsts’

todayFebruary 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

The Academy of Country Music is counting down to the 60th anniversary of its awards show with a new web series called ACM Firsts.

In the initial installment, Thomas Rhett watches the moment he won his first ACM for single of the year for “Die a Happy Man.” 

“Holy crap, my heart is beating a million miles a minute and I have lipstick on my lips from kissing my beautiful wife,” TR says in the clip from 2015.

A present-day Thomas goes on to reveal how his wife Lauren‘s outlook about awards has helped him and how that pivotal song changed his career. 

You can check out new installments of ACM Firsts on the ACM’s socials, counting down to the May 8 show hosted by Reba McEntire in Frisco, Texas.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%