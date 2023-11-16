Thomas Rhett celebrates daughter Lillie’s second birthday: “Time is moving so fast”

ABC

Thomas Rhett recently dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to his daughter Lillie Carolina, who turned 2 on November 15.

“Lillie how in the world are you 2 already??! Time is moving so fast. I love you sweet baby,” the father of four captions his Instagram carousel. “You bring so much joy with that smile of yours. HAPPY Birthday!!!”

The series of photos includes snapshots of Lillie at her birthday party, by the beachside with Thomas, in a costume at Disneyland and on the sand with mom Lauren Akins.

Thomas’ latest album is 20 Number Ones, a compilation project of his hits across his career. The record’s deluxe version features the Morgan Wallen-assisted “Mamaw’s House.”

Coming up, Thomas will join Lainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd as headliners for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which airs live on CBS Sunday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET.