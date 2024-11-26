Thomas Rhett earns 23rd #1 with ‘Beautiful as You’

Thomas Rhett has scored his 23rd #1 with “Beautiful as You.”

“Beautiful as You” is the lead single off Thomas’ latest album, About A Woman.

In an interview with ABC Audio, Thomas shared why he had to pick his latest chart-topper as the first single off his new record.

“‘Beautiful as You’ just sort of reminded me of how I used to kind of start my records, sort of with a big swing, different sound, sonically different, melodically different, and a song that my kids just really, really enjoyed and danced to,” Thomas explained. “So it seemed like the right first choice to us.”

Thomas recently performed “Somethin’ Bout a Woman” and “Lose Control” with Teddy Swims at the CMA Awards. If you missed their performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.