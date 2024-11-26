AD
Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett earns 23rd #1 with ‘Beautiful as You’

todayNovember 26, 2024

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett has scored his 23rd #1 with “Beautiful as You.”

“Beautiful as You” is the lead single off Thomas’ latest album, About A Woman

In an interview with ABC Audio, Thomas shared why he had to pick his latest chart-topper as the first single off his new record.

“‘Beautiful as You’ just sort of reminded me of how I used to kind of start my records, sort of with a big swing, different sound, sonically different, melodically different, and a song that my kids just really, really enjoyed and danced to,” Thomas explained. “So it seemed like the right first choice to us.”

Thomas recently performed “Somethin’ Bout a Woman” and “Lose Control” with Teddy Swims at the CMA Awards. If you missed their performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Thomas will kick off his Better In Boots Tour June 5 in Rogers, Arkansas. For tickets, visit thomasrhett.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

