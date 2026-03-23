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Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett has ‘Georgia on [His] Mind’ ahead of the Masters

todayMarch 23, 2026

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Thomas Rhett’s “Georgia on My Mind” (Blue Highway Records)

Thomas Rhett shows off his soulful side in ESPN’s new campaign for the 2026 Masters Tournament. 

“Recording ‘Georgia On My Mind’ was a pretty surreal moment for me,” he says. “Being from Georgia, sports and music are both just in my blood. Obviously nobody can touch the original, but it meant a lot to me to be asked to honor both the song and tradition of the Masters.”

Though originally recorded by one of its writers, Hoagy Carmichael, “Georgia on My Mind” is most often associated with TR’s fellow Peach State native Ray Charles, who put out his version in 1960. 

You can check out Valdosta-born TR recording his take in a behind-the-scenes video that previews the ESPN campaign. The 2026 Masters run Aug. 6-12. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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