AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett hopes ‘About A Woman’ makes you smile

todayAugust 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett‘s seventh album, About A Woman, has arrived.

The 14-track record features its lead single, “Beautiful as You,” the infectious “Gone Country” and “Don’t Wanna Dance,” a slowed-down interpolation of Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

Thomas celebrated the release by popping a bottle of champagne with his wife, Lauren Akins, the muse for About A Woman, by his side. A clip of that special moment was shared on Thomas’ Instagram.

“Y’all I can’t believe it’s here. It’s like I’ve had a ring in my pocket ready to propose haha. It’s finally yours,” Thomas captioned his Instagram Reel. “The mission of this album was to bring you joy. And joy is what I hope you feel listening to these 14 tracks. About A Woman is out now!!!”

You can listen to About A Woman wherever you enjoy music. CDs, autographed LPs and vinyl variants are also available at Thomas’ merch store.

Here’s the track list for About a Woman:
“Fool”
“Overdrive”
“Gone Country”
“Beautiful as You”
“Can’t Love You Anymore”
“After All The Bars Are Closed”
“Church”
“Back to Blue”
“Country for California”
“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman”
“What Could Go Right”
“Boots”
“Don’t Wanna Dance”
“I Could Spend Forever Loving You”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%