Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett mourns the passing of another family dog, Kona

todayNovember 26, 2025

Thomas Rhett performs on stage during 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett and his family are mourning the loss of another beloved pet, after losing their dog Cash in October.

On Wednesday he posted a photo of his dog Kona and wrote, “It’s been a tough dog month for our family. We lost our little Kona girl. I think after cash passed she just wanted to go be with him.”

“It’s weird losing a dog, cause whether you know it or not they are just always there, always by your side at the dinner table,” he continued. “They are truly a part of your family. Got the courage last night to listen to @hardy song ‘Dog years’ I cried like a child, but dang that song is so spot on about the life of a dog if they could talk.”

“Kona and Cash yall will be missed a lot. I know yall are having a blast up in heaven together.”

When Cash passed, TR paid tribute by writing, “He was the most loyal, kind dog that I have ever known. He was [my wife] Lauren’s best friend. He was there when every single baby came home for the first time.”

Thomas and Lauren share four children and are expecting their fifth in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

