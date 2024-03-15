AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett recounts failed attempt at public disguise with wife Lauren

todayMarch 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

How do the stars go incognito in public? Sometimes with a cowboy hat — which is what Thomas Rhett did recently.

Thomas, who typically doesn’t sport a hat onstage, recently recounted his hilarious failed attempt at not being publicly recognized thanks to his wife, Lauren Akins.

“Lauren: why are you wearing a cowboy hat at the beach? Me: cause I never wear one, I’ll fly right under the radar,” Thomas captioned his Instagram post while recalling what happened.

“Lauren: you are literally the only person down here wearing one *5 seconds later* Random stranger from the sidewalk: hey is that thomas rhett wearing a cowboy hat,” he recounted. “As always, @laur_akins was right. Love you honey.”

The “Die a Happy Man” singer also added a fun fact in the comments, “Best part… when we said hi I said how did you know it was me they said ‘we didn’t. we noticed your wife.'”

You can check out Thomas’ post in full on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%