Threads pulls together Nashville’s Summer of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton (Courtesy Dolly Parton)

Now that Dolly Parton‘s Threads: My Songs in Symphony will have a seven-week residency at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville has officially christened 2026 the Summer of Dolly Parton.

The Nashville Symphony will perform the 90-minute show created and co-produced by the icon June 16 through July 31. It includes classics like “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You,” along with new video content including songs and stories from Dolly.

Tickets for the Music City run go on sale Friday, with Threads also set to play in eight other cities, including Portland, Phoenix and Kansas City.

Completing Nashville’s Summer of Dolly Parton is her ongoing exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Dolly’s own Songteller Hotel & Life of Many Colors Museum is also set to open early in the season.