Three DC police officers shot trying to serve warrant, alleged gunman surrenders: Police

(WASHINGTON) — An alleged gunman accused of shooting three Metropolitan Police Department officers in Washington, D.C., surrendered Wednesday night after a lengthy standoff, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The incident unfolded Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m. when the officers went to a residence to serve an arrest warrant on a subject wanted on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Officers tried to make contact with the individual inside the home, but the suspect refused to go outside, Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters earlier Wednesday.

Officers then tried to go inside the home, and the suspect then fired at them, Smith said.

The three officers suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were said to be in “good spirits” at local hospitals, Smith said. A fourth officer was injured but was not shot, she said. All are expected to recover, the MPD said Wednesday night.

The alleged gunman stayed barricaded until Wednesday evening. Authorities negotiated with the subject throughout the day.

The MPD identified the suspect as Julius James, 46, of Southeast, D.C.

He was arrested following his surrender and charged with Cruelty to Animals.

Authorities said additional charges for the assault on the four officers are pending.

ABC was not immediately able to find a legal representative for James.

Samantha Miller of the Humane Rescue Alliance told ABC News that dozens of dogs were recovered Wednesday.

“Officers with the Humane Rescue Alliance removed 31 dogs, 20 adults and 11 puppies, from the home. The dogs are in the care of HRA at a secure location, where they will be examined and provided with the care they need,” Miller said.

President Joe Biden is praying for the officers’ recoveries, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

“This shooting is yet another distressing and painful reminder of the toll gun violence is inflicting on families in our communities, and obviously on our nation,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president has taken executive actions to help keep guns out of the dangerous hands, and [the Department of Justice] is implementing the new gun trafficking law in the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, but it’s not enough. We need the Republicans in Congress to act — we need them to be willing to make sure that communities are safer.”