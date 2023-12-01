AD
Three men experiencing homelessness fatally shot by potential serial killer in Los Angeles: Police

todayDecember 1, 2023

(LOS ANGELES) — Police in Los Angeles said they’re searching for a potential serial killer who targeted three men who were all experiencing homelessness.

All three victims were sleeping alone on a sidewalk or an alley when they were killed this week, the LAPD warned at a news conference on Friday.

The first victim, 37 years old, was killed at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The second victim, 62 years old, was attacked at about 4:55 a.m. Monday, and the third, a 52-year-old man, was killed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The lone suspect was seen in a car at all three locations, police said. The suspect approached each victim on foot, shot and killed them, and then fled in the car, police said.

Police are asking the public to review these images to help identify the suspect.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is urging LA residents to try to contact any of their relatives experiencing homelessness.

“We need you to contact them today — we need you to tell them about this danger,” Bass said at the news conference.

“Do not sleep alone tonight,” Bass said. “Seek shelter. Seek services. Stay together.”

“Living on the streets we already know is dangerous,” the mayor added.

“This is a killer who is preying on the unhoused,” Bass said. “We are calling Angelinos to come together. The city and the region is mobilizing to find this individual. … We will find you, we will catch you and you will be held accountable.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

