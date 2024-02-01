AD
Three teens shot, one fatally, in apparent targeted attack near their Chicago high school: Police

todayFebruary 1, 2024

(CHICAGO) — One teenager was killed and two were injured in an apparent targeted shooting in broad daylight a few blocks from their Chicago school, according to police.

The three teens were walking Wednesday afternoon when a car pulled up, and several people got out and fired shots toward the victims, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference.

One teen was killed, one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, Snelling said.

“We do believe that the three individuals were targeted,” Snelling said.

The victims, all Nicholas Senn High School students, are ages 15 and 16, Snelling said.

“A loss of life is horrific under all circumstances, but it is especially harsh when our young people are targeted,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “We do everything in our power to keep our children safe. So this hurts, and I know our city is hurting.”

The mayor and police chief vowed to bring the shooters to justice.

“The individuals who are responsible for this kind of violence, it has to end,” Johnson said. “Whatever conflict, whatever pain you are expressing — this is not the way to do it. The loss of life is tearing at the fabric of this city.”

“We have to push back against this type of violence, this type of brazenness,” Snelling said. “We will hold violent criminals accountable — I can promise you that.”

