AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Tick tock’: New Dierks Bentley music drops Friday

todayFebruary 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC

The wait for new Dierks Bentley music is almost over.

Dierks announced on Instagram that his new song, “She Hates Me,” is dropping on Friday.

While a clip wasn’t shared, the wilted flower in Dierks’ post hints at it being a heartbreak track, instead of a romantic one you’d probably expect with a Valentine’s Day release.

All Dierks wrote in the Reel’s caption is: “Tick tock…”

Could “She Hates Me” be about a breakup? Find out when it hits digital platforms soon.

Dierks’ latest releases include his Tom Petty cover of “American Girl” and 2023’s Gravel & Gold.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%