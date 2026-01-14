Tickets for Ariana Grande’s musical ‘Sunday In The Park with George’ go on sale in May

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

We now have some official information about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey‘s revival of Sunday in the Park with George, including ticket info.

After the two Wicked stars seemingly confirmed that they’d be starring in a new production of the classic musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, London’s Barbican Centre made it official with an Instagram post. You can now sign up to be notified about tickets, which will go on sale in May. They will only be available via the Barbican website and box office.

The show itself opens in the summer of 2027, which means Ariana fans now have two chances to see her sing live onstage: during her concert tour this year and in the musical next year.

The Sunday in the Park with George revival will be directed by Marianne Elliot, who previously directed Jonathan in a production of Company. He found out he’d landed a starring role in Bridgerton right after his award-winning run in that show ended.

Ariana has stage experience, as well, having won an award for her Broadway debut in the musical 13. She appeared in the show starting in 2008, when she was 15.