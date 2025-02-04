AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Tiger Woods announces death of mother Kultida Woods in heartfelt post

todayFebruary 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Tiger Woods is mourning the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, and remembering her as “a force of nature all her own.”

The pro golfer took to social media on Tuesday to announce she had died earlier in the day and shared a heartfelt tribute in her honor.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” he began. 

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh.”

“She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible,” he continued. “She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Kultida Woods was present when her son — her only child with husband Earl Woods, who died in 2006 — was inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022 alongside her grandchildren.

Tiger Woods shares his two children, daughter Sam Woods and son Charlie Woods, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%