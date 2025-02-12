Tigirlily Gold dropping new single on Valentine’s Day

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Tigirlily Gold is celebrating Valentine’s Day with new music.

The duo will drop their new single, “Forever From Here,” on Friday.

“Start your combines… A new season begins 2.14!” they announced on Instagram alongside a nature-filled visualizer.

Tigirlily Gold also shared a snippet of their forthcoming upbeat romantic tune.

“I can see a house with the shutters blue/ A couple little kids that look like you/ Kiss me right now don’t need no reason/ Baby this love’s in harvest season/ What do you say let’s give it a go/ Build a little life with room to grow/ With a sky this clear/ I can see forever from here,” sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh sing in the chorus.

“Forever From Here” is the follow-up single to “I Tried a Ring On” and “Shoot Tequila,” which you can find on Tigirlily Gold’s debut album, Blonde.