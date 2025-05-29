AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tigirlily Gold’s Krista Slaubaugh can see ‘Forever From Here’ with Walker Montgomery

todayMay 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kendra Slaubaugh, Krista Slaubaugh (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Forever From Here” is more than just a song for Tigirlily Gold these days, as Krista Slaubaugh just got engaged to Walker Montgomery

The son of ’90s hitmaker John Michael Montgomery popped the question Monday, May 26, by a pond in the Blue Ridge Mountains. 

“I was overwhelmed in the best way,” Krista tells People. “You wait for that moment your whole life, and I just wanted to remember and soak it in as much as possible.”

The couple, who’ve been dating for nearly two years, had driven to the Old Edwards Inn and Spa in Highlands, North Carolina, for a surprise getaway. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%