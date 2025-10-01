AD
Tim Allen teases the cars, romance coming in ‘Shifting Gears’ season 2

todayOctober 1, 2025

Tim Allen in ‘Shifting Gears.’ (Disney/Raymond Liu)

Tim Allen is back in season 2 of his sitcom Shifting Gears.

The actor is no stranger to working on an ABC sitcom, known for his previous roles on Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. He joked to ABC Audio back in May that his passion used to be tools, and then it was outdoor equipment, and now it’s landed on cars with this new series.

He also teased some of what car fans can expect in season 2.

“I’ve got a bunch of project cars that we’re actually doing on Shifting Gears,” Allen said, noting that he’s building “an electric hot rod, and I’ve got another big-block Chevy I’m working on.”

As for what his character Matt Parker, a widower who runs an auto restoration shop, can expect in season 2, Allen says, “They want me in a romance.”

“The story’s about mourning the loss of my wife. That was the first [season], so it’s been a year or so. Is it time for the guy to readjust his life, get past grief? I don’t know,” Allen said.

The actor also shared a tease for what may be coming his way in terms of romance.

“The writers are pushing me to get involved. And maybe Jenna Elfman‘s involved. I don’t know, maybe,” he said with a smile. 

Elfman portrays Eve Drake on the series, the boss to Allen’s on-screen daughter, Riley Parker, played by Kat Dennings. The duo shared a kiss at the end of season 1.

Find out if things go full throttle with the pair in season 2 of Shifting Gears, which premieres Wednesday on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

