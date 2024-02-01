AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Tim Burton climbing ‘Fifty Foot Woman’ remake

todayFebruary 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Tim Burton is dipping back into the pulpy roots that gave us 1996’s Mars Attacks! for a remake of the 1958 sci-fi horror film Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman, Deadline reports.

The trade says bestselling Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn will be putting her skills to use on the script.

The original movie with Allison Hayes as the titular titan — as well as its 1993 remake starring Daryl Hannah — center on a wronged lady turned leviathan thanks to an alien encounter.

Burton’s anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring his Wednesday lead Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and the original film’s stars Catherine O’Hara and Michael Keaton, debuts September 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%