Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet & the Stanley Brothers headed for Country Music Hall of Fame

2026 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees (Country Music Association)

Tim McGraw will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2026, along with singer/songwriter Paul Overstreet and bluegrass legends the Stanley Brothers.

Tim is the 2026 modern era artist, with 60-plus top-10 hits to his credit and nearly 30 number ones.

“Everything good in my life has come from country music,” he says. “From my best memories as a kid, to meeting my wife, to this music community, to the friendships I’ve made along the way. To represent country music at the highest level is the greatest honor anyone could bestow on me.”

“I admit, I’ve imagined this moment many times through my career,” he continues, “worked towards it, thought of how I could be the kind of artist who was worthy of it. But my imagination didn’t do it justice. As I stand here, I’ll be the first to tell you I’m only worthy of it because it’s not mine alone.”

Paul will be inducted in the songwriter category, awarded every third year. He found his first success in 1982 with George Jones’ “Same Ole Me,” and notched his first #1 with the Forester Sisters’ “I Fell in Love Again Last Night.” “On the Other Hand” was the first of four number ones for Randy Travis.

His “When You Say Nothing at All” was a hit for both Keith Whitley and Alison Krauss, and he wrote more recent hits like Blake Shelton’s “Some Beach.” He also scored his own number ones with “I Won’t Take Less Than Your Love” and “Daddy’s Come Around.”

Ralph Stanley and Carter Stanley go in the hall as the 2026 veterans era artist. Starting their career in 1946, they became bluegrass pioneers, known for standards like “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow,” “Rank Stranger” and “Angel Band.”