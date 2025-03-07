AD
Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw takes cover with Parker McCollum under ‘Paper Umbrellas’

todayMarch 7, 2025

ABC

Tim McGraw and Parker McCollum trade leads and harmonies on a new version of “Paper Umbrellas.”

The track originally appeared on Tim’s 2023 Standing Room Only album. On the new take, Parker seems like a perfect bar room buddy for McGraw on the traditional country drinking song, with its clever hook: “Paper umbrellas look good on top, but they won’t stop the rain.” 

You can check out the new lyric video for the tune on YouTube now. 

For his part, Tim hasn’t announced a major tour this year, though he does have a handful of concerts planned after his Field of Dreams show Aug. 30 in Dyersville, Iowa. 

Meanwhile, Parker’s in the middle of his What Kinda Man Tour, as his hit of the same name makes its way up the chart. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

