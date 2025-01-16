Tim McGraw to headline 1st-ever Field of Dreams concert

ABC

Tim McGraw is headlining the first-ever, all-day and one-night-only concert this summer at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

The U.S. Concert Agency and StubHub announced the news Thursday, adding in a press release that additional opening acts for the concert — set to take place Aug. 30 — will be shared in the coming weeks. Field of Dreams is a 193-acre farm where the 1989 baseball movie Field of Dreams, written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson and starring Kevin Costner, was filmed.

Making the concert even more special, it’s being held on what would have been the 81st birthday of Tim’s father, Tug McGraw, a World Series champ who played for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting Jan. 20 for presale before a general sale starts Jan. 24. There are general admission tickets and two levels of VIP packages.