AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw to headline 1st-ever Field of Dreams concert

todayJanuary 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Tim McGraw is headlining the first-ever, all-day and one-night-only concert this summer at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

The U.S. Concert Agency and StubHub announced the news Thursday, adding in a press release that additional opening acts for the concert — set to take place Aug. 30 — will be shared in the coming weeks.

Field of Dreams is a 193-acre farm where the 1989 baseball movie Field of Dreams, written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson and starring Kevin Costner, was filmed.

Making the concert even more special, it’s being held on what would have been the 81st birthday of Tim’s father, Tug McGraw, a World Series champ who played for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting Jan. 20 for presale before a general sale starts Jan. 24. There are general admission tickets and two levels of VIP packages.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%