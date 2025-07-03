AD
Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw's got a sly secret about his famous rib rub

July 3, 2025

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

If you keep up with Tim McGraw, you might know that among his other talents, he has a reputation for being pretty good in the kitchen. 

Several years ago he even shared his secret recipe for the dry rub he puts on his ribs. It includes lots of ingredients you might expect — salt, pepper, brown sugar, chipotle seasoning and smoked paprika — as well as something a bit unusual: finely ground espresso. 

But it turns out that’s not all. 

“Well, you know, I didn’t give every ingredient,” he confesses. “There’s a few other things I didn’t throw in there that you’ll have to figure out for yourself. You’ll have to experiment a little bit and find out what makes it perfect. But it’s really good.”

Should you attempt to make your own version of Tim’s ribs, he wants you to know one piece of advice that still holds true.

“The key is puttin’ [the rub] on the night before and then puttin’ it in the fridge and then leaving it out for three or four hours before you cook it,” he says. 

No word on whether Tim will be making his ribs this Independence Day. At last check, he and wife Faith Hill were in Copenhagen, Denmark, to see their daughter Audrey McGraw on tour with Brandi Carlile.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

