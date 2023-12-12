AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw’s got the perfect gift for ‘Yellowstone’ fans

todayDecember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Wondering what to give a Yellowstone fan this Christmas? Well, look no further than 1883 Reserve.

The official wine brand and club of Paramount’s Yellowstone series features The Bear (2018 Napa Valley Red Wine) The Wolf (2019 Napa Valley Chardonnay), The Crow (2021 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir) and the newly launched The Bison (2020 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon).

Tim McGraw, who teamed with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, producer David Glasser and Fairwinds Estate Winery to launch 1883 Reserve, recently introduced his band members to the wine series.

“My cousin, Adam, on the McGraw side of the family is sort of the owner of a winery in Napa Valley. And they have these wine clubs like a fan club, but with wine. And so we decided to get together and create a Yellowstone 1883 wine,” Tim told his band in an Instagram Reel, before unboxing the wine bottles from a crate and gifting them to the guys.

You can watch the full clip on Tim’s Instagram.

To shop 1883 Reserve’s holiday packages and more, head to 1883napa.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%