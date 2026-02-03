AD
Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour will play North America in 2026

todayFebruary 3, 2026

Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar (Live Nation)

Tim McGraw will tour North America with a “Pawn Shop Guitar” in 2026. That’s the name of both a new track he’ll drop in early March and his upcoming run of shows.

The 33-date trek will kick off July 9 in Bethel, New York, and wrap Sept. 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

It will include three stadium shows at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park and Minneapolis’ Target Field, each with two superstar additions.

“The band and I are so excited to get back out on the road this summer,” Tim says. “And we’ve got three really special stadium shows – with some really special guests. I can’t believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A!”

“I dare you to find more hits in one show!” he continues. “This will be a great night of incredible songs and musicianship. 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne will join us for select dates and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Presales for Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

