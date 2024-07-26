AD
Rev Rock Report

Time marches on: Metallica’s ‘﻿Ride the Lightning’﻿ turns 40

todayJuly 26, 2024

Blackened Recordings

The bell has been tolling for Metallica‘s Ride the Lighting for four decades.

The metal legends’ sophomore album was released July 27, 1984 — 40 years ago Saturday. Following their 1983 debut, Kill ‘Em AllRide the Lightning saw the young ‘Tallica — then featuring bassist Cliff Burton alongside frontman James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist Kirk Hammett — building and expanding upon their thrash metal roots.

Ride the Lightning spawned Metallica classics including “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Creeping Death” and “Fade to Black,” along with the instrumental “The Call of Ktulu.” It’s been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Metallica followed Ride the Lightning with their 1986 opus Master of Puppets, which would turn out to be Burton’s final record. Burton died in a bus crash just months after Master of Puppets was released.

Ahead of the ﻿Ride the Lighting﻿ anniversary, Metallica launched an exhibit dedicated to Burton as part of their virtual Black Box museum.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

