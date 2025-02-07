AD
Rev Rock Report

Timothée Chalamet hits the ‘Billboard’ Album chart for the first time

todayFebruary 7, 2025

Timothée Chalamet has landed on the Billboard Album chart for the first time, thanks to the soundtrack to the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

The album, which features Chalamet performing 17 tracks, has debuted at #17 on the Billboard soundtracks chart. It is also at #44 on the Top Album Sales chart and at #29 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, as well as #23 on the Indie Store Album Sales chart.

While this marks Chalamet’s Album chart debut, he did hit the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart in 2023 with his Wonka performance of “Pure Imagination.” It landed at #27.

The A Complete Unknown soundtrack has Chalamet covering a variety of Dylan classics, including “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” His co-stars Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook and Edward Norton appear on the album, as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

