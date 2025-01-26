Timothée Chalamet performs Bob Dylan deep cuts on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Will Heath/NBC

A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, where he performed some Bob Dylan songs, although he opted for deep cuts rather than hits like “Like A Rolling Stone” or “The Times They Are a Changin’.”

During his monologue, Chalamet revealed that he was “really excited” to perform, and shared, “you might not know the Bob Dylan songs I’m performing, but they’re my personal favorites.” He then added, “I’m so grateful Saturday Night Live is still doing weird stuff like this.”

Chalamet’s first performance was a medley that started with “Outlaw Blues,” from 1965’s Bringing It All Back Home, with Chalamet donning a black hooded jacket with fur trim, and wearing black shades, to go along with the song’s lyrics: “I got my dark sunglasses/ I got for good luck my black tooth.”

He then shed the jacket to perform “Three Angels,” a tune from Dylan’s 1970 album New Morning, with the help of British singer James Blake on keyboards.

That performance was introduced by Adam Sandler, who was part of a Nikki Glaser joke at the Golden Globe Awards about the pronunciation of Chalamet’s last name.

Chalamet’s final performance had him on acoustic guitar for the 1963 track “Tomorrow Is A Long Time,” which appeared on the 1971 compilation album Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. II.

A Complete Unknown is up for eight Academy Awards, including best actor for Chalamet, something he joked about in his monologue. He commented on how he keeps losing every time he goes to an awards show, sharing, “Each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting.” SNL showed then showed a montage of his reactions every time he lost at a ceremony.