Tina Turner’s debut solo album, ‘Tina Turns The Country On!’, getting 50th anniversary reissue

Rhino

The 50th anniversary of Tina Turner’s debut solo album is being celebrated with a new reissue. Tina Turns The Country On! is set to be reissued on half-speed mastered vinyl and CD on Nov. 15.

Released in September 1974, when Tina was still a member of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, the album has Tina reimagining songs from country and folk artists like Kris Kristofferson, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton. While it failed commercially, it did earn Tina a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.

And as part of the anniversary celebration, three other Tina albums — 1975’s Acid Queen, 1978’s Rough and 1979’s Love Explosion — will also be reissued on vinyl and CD, both for the first time in 20 years.

All are available for preorder now.