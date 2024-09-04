AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Tina Turner’s debut solo album, ‘Tina Turns The Country On!’, getting 50th anniversary reissue

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Rhino

The 50th anniversary of Tina Turner’s debut solo album is being celebrated with a new reissue. Tina Turns The Country On! is set to be reissued on half-speed mastered vinyl and CD on Nov. 15.

Released in September 1974, when Tina was still a member of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, the album has Tina reimagining songs from country and folk artists like Kris Kristofferson, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton. While it failed commercially, it did earn Tina a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.

And as part of the anniversary celebration, three other Tina albums — 1975’s Acid Queen, 1978’s Rough and 1979’s Love Explosion — will also be reissued on vinyl and CD, both for the first time in 20 years.

All are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%