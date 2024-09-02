AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tire failure suspected in Mississippi bus crash that killed seven and injured 37

todaySeptember 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(VICKSBURG, Miss.) — A Mississippi bus crash that killed seven people, including a 16-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother, occurred after a tire failure apparently caused the motor coach to run off a road and overturn, authorities said.

The crash that occurred Saturday east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, left 37 people injured, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced the preliminary findings of an investigation into the crash early Saturday near Vicksburg.

“The NTSB, in coordination with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, is sending a go-team to conduct a safety investigation into Saturday’s crash involving a motor coach roadway departure and roll-over after experiencing a tire failure while on Interstate 20 near Vicksburg, Mississippi,” the NTSB said in a statement posted on X.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at Merit Heath Hospital in Vicksburg, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The co-driver was not transported to a hospital, authorities said.

Warren County Coroner Doug L. Huskey told ABC News on Sunday that all of the people killed in the incident were from Mexico, including the 16-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother.

Huskey said those who perished in the crash have been identified and that the Mississippi Highway Patrol is expected to release the names of the deceased on Sunday afternoon.

The 2018 Volvo commercial passenger bus was driving westbound on Interstate 20 when it drove off the road Saturday just before 1 a.m. local time.

In addition to the teenager and her brother, three men and two women were killed in the crash, Huskey told ABC News.

The crash is being investigated by the MHP and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%