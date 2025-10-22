Toast Alan Jackson’s ‘last call’ with new signature whiskey

Alan Jackson + Silverbelly Whiskey (David McClister)

Alan Jackson fans will be able to toast his final concert, Last Call: One More for the Road, by actually having one more for the road.

AJ’s Silverbelly Whiskey has added three new products to its line, including Last Call, priced at $75. It features a minimum of 6.7-year-old straight bourbon whiskey, in honor of Alan’s 67th birthday, and will be 101.7 proof, in honor of Alan’s Oct. 17 birth date. It’s being sold as an extremely limited release of 1,958 bottles, matching Alan’s birth year, at SilverbellyWhiskey.com and in select markets across the country.

In addition, Silverbelly is putting out its fifth small batch release, “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” as well as a 375-milliliter bottle called “Little Bitty.” Those are also available online and in stores in select markets, including Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida.

Alan’s final show on June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium sold out within hours of being announced. It’ll feature him performing with pals like Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack, with more artists still to be announced.