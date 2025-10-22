AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Toast Alan Jackson’s ‘last call’ with new signature whiskey

todayOctober 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Alan Jackson + Silverbelly Whiskey (David McClister)

Alan Jackson fans will be able to toast his final concert, Last Call: One More for the Road, by actually having one more for the road.

AJ’s Silverbelly Whiskey has added three new products to its line, including Last Call, priced at $75. It features a minimum of 6.7-year-old straight bourbon whiskey, in honor of Alan’s 67th birthday, and will be 101.7 proof, in honor of Alan’s Oct. 17 birth date. It’s being sold as an extremely limited release of 1,958 bottles, matching Alan’s birth year, at SilverbellyWhiskey.com and in select markets across the country.

In addition, Silverbelly is putting out its fifth small batch release, “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” as well as a 375-milliliter bottle called “Little Bitty.” Those are also available online and in stores in select markets, including Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida.

Alan’s final show on June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium sold out within hours of being announced. It’ll feature him performing with pals like Luke BryanEric ChurchLuke CombsRiley GreenCody JohnsonMiranda LambertJon PardiCarrie UnderwoodKeith Urban and Lee Ann Womack, with more artists still to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%