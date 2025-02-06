Toby Keith honored 1 year after his death: ‘A toast to a life well lived’

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Toby Keith is being remembered one year after his death. A tribute, presumably from the singer’s family, was posted to his official Instagram on Wednesday to mark the anniversary.

“We can’t believe it’s been a year since the world lost Toby,” the statement read. “We have a hole in our heart and our lives,” the statement continued. “The love and support from the community that Toby created has left us all thankful and grateful. It has and continues to honor Toby. We know he would be proud of the legacy he left behind.”

“Today we hope you will celebrate and listen to his music with us, where we know he is smiling down and raising his cup,” the post concluded. “A toast to a life well lived.”

A year ago, on Feb. 5, 2024, Keith’s family announced that he “passed peacefully” at the age of 62.

The “Red Solo Cup” singer had shared his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022, and in his death announcement, his family said he “fought his fight with grace and courage.”

In the months following his death, Keith was given a degree from the University of Oklahoma, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and honored at the 2024 CMA Awards, as well as the 2025 Grammys.