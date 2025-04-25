Today’s hottest stars will Play Something Country to honor Brooks & Dunn before the ACMs

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Twenty-five time winners Brooks & Dunn will be honored during a special gala the night before the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson will indeed Play Something Country as they perform the duo’s hits, at the event that takes its name from their 2005 hit.

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and a special presentation to Kix Brooks & Ronnie Dunn. While it’s not exactly affordable — it starts at 8 seats for $15,000 — proceeds go to the ACM’s charity, Lifting Lives.

You can find out more about the Wednesday, May 7 event at ACMLiftingLives.org.