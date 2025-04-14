AD
Rev Rock Report

Todd Rundgren announces Still Me (Still We) tour

todayApril 14, 2025

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Rocker Todd Rundgren is heading out on a U.S. tour this summer.

Rundgren has announced dates for the Still Me (Still We) tour, kicking off June 21 in Cranston, Rhode Island. The tour includes shows in multiple cities in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio and North Carolina, before wrapping July 27 in Orlando.

An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Rundgren is actually currently touring the U.S. on his What The World Needs Now tour, in which he performs the songbook of legendary composer/songwriter Burt Bacharach. The tour hits Glenside, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at todd-rundgren.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

