Rev Rock Report

Todd Rundgren covers “21st Century Schizoid Man” for upcoming King Crimson tribute album

todayMarch 14, 2024

Cleopatra Records

King Crimson’s 1969 debut album, In The Court of the Crimson King, is being celebrated with a brand new star-studded tribute album.

Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King will feature a variety of artists reinterpreting the album’s classic tunes. Those contributing to the record include King Crimson alumni Mel Collins and Jakko M. Jakszyk, as well as guitarist Chris Poland, Deep Purple‘s Ian Paice, Rainbow‘s Joe Lynn Turner, guitarist Marty Friedman, Dream Theater‘s James LaBrie and drummer Carmine Appice.

Fans are getting their first preview of the record with the release of the album’s lead off track, “21st Century Schizoid Man,” featuring vocals by Todd Rundgren and Arthur “God Of Hellfire” Brown, Collins on sax, Poland on guitar and Paice on drums.

You can listen to the song now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King will be released on April 19 digitally and on CD with two bonus tracks. It is available for preorder now. Here is the track list below:

“21st Century Schizoid Man” feat. Todd Rundgren, Arthur Brown, Mel Collins, Chris Poland & Ian Paice
“I Talk To The Wind” feat. Mel Collins, Django Jakszyk & Jakko M Jakszyk
“Epitaph” feat. Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, Nik Turner, Adam Hamilton & Danny Faulkner
“Moonchild” feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Marty Friedman, Jah Wobble & Chester Thompson
“The Court Of The Crimson King” feat. James LaBrie, Carmine Appice & Steve Hillage

Bonus Tracks
“21st Century Schizoid Man” feat. Arthur Brown, Brian Auger, Chris Poland & Ian Paice
“21st Century Schizoid Man” (Instrumental Version)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

