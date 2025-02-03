Tom Brady or Bill Belichick: Scotty McCreery’s about to weigh in

It’s no secret Scotty McCreery‘s a big New England Patriots fan, and on Tuesday that passion of his will take center stage.
Scotty will appear on an upcoming episode of The Verdict: Brady vs. Belichick: Celebrity Edition to weigh in on who’s responsible for the Patriots’ success: famed quarterback Tom Brady or longtime head coach Bill Belichick.
Scotty’s episode of The Verdict: Brady vs. Belichick: Celebrity Edition airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV.
Meanwhile, on the music front, Scotty’s in the top 30 of the country charts with “Fall of Summer,” the second off his latest album, Rise & Fall.
