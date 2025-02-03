Tom Brady or Bill Belichick: Scotty McCreery’s about to weigh in

It’s no secret Scotty McCreery‘s a big New England Patriots fan, and on Tuesday that passion of his will take center stage.

Scotty will appear on an upcoming episode of The Verdict: Brady vs. Belichick: Celebrity Edition to weigh in on who’s responsible for the Patriots’ success: famed quarterback Tom Brady or longtime head coach Bill Belichick.

Scotty’s episode of The Verdict: Brady vs. Belichick: Celebrity Edition airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV.