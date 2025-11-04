AD
Sports News

Tom Brady reveals his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua

todayNovember 4, 2025

(NEW YORK) — Retired NFL star Tom Brady said this week that his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua.

In a statement shared Tuesday by biotechnology and genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences, in which the former quarterback is an investor, Brady said that he worked with the company for “a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

The news comes as Colossal announces its acquisition of Viagen Pets and Equine, “the global leader and expert in animal cloning,” according to a press release.

According to the press release, Viagen is the only organization outside of Colossal to have successfully cloned endangered species.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said Tuesday.

“A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed,” he continued. “In a few short months, Colossal gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

He added, “I am excited how Colossal and Viagen’s tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

Lua, a pit bull mix, died in December 2023. She was a beloved member of Brady’s family.

At the time, Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, announced the news in an Instagram post, writing, “She will forever live in our hearts.”

Viagen previously cloned Paris Hilton’s dog Diamond and Barbra Streisand’s dog Samantha.

Viagen has “successfully cloned 15 species” total, including the black-footed ferret and Przewalski’s horse, according to this week’s press release.

Written by: ABC News

