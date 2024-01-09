AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Tom Cruise signs massive deal with Warner Bros.

todayJanuary 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises live at Paramount Pictures, but the global superstar has just inked a huge deal with rival Warner Bros. Pictures.

The “excited” star took to Instagram to share the news, noting, “I look forward to making great movies together!”

Cruise has made movies with WB before, including his first huge hit, 1983’s Risky Business.

In the statement posted by the producer and actor, co-CEOS of the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said, “We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back — we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business — and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!”

They added, “Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition.”

Neither Tom nor the statement from the studio mentioned any projects in the pipeline as of yet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%