Tom Cruise to receive an honorary Academy Award

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Tom Cruise is set to receive an honorary Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the entertainers who will receive honorary Academy Awards at the 2025 Governors Awards.

Along with Cruise, choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas will receive honorary Oscars at the upcoming ceremony. Additionally, Dolly Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The trophies will be presented at the 16th annual Governors Awards on Nov. 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” AMPAS President Janet Yang said in a statement.

As for what led to Cruise’s recognition, Yang said it was his “incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community [that] has inspired us all.”

Yang said Parton “exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.”

Allen’s recognition comes from her history as “a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres,” Yang said, before also recognizing the production design from Thomas.

“Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft,” Yang said.

Cruise has been nominated for three Oscars. Allen has choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times. Thomas is known for his work on Spike Lee‘s films, including Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X. Parton is being recognized for her humanitarian work, which includes her organizations the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.