AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Tom Hanks warns followers about AI-generated ads using his name, likeness and voice

todayAugust 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Tom Hanks is once again issuing a warning to his followers to be vigilant online against artificial intelligence.

The actor shared a “public service announcement” post to Instagram on Thursday, addressing AI-generated ads using him to promote medical products he does not endorse.

“There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs,” Hanks wrote. “These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI.”

“I have nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures,” he continued. “I have type 2 diabetes, and I ONLY work with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment.”

Hanks ended the post with a firm message of caution to his followers, saying, “DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY.”

A representative for Hanks told Good Morning America the actor had no additional comment on the matter.

This isn’t the first time the Toy Story actor has spoken out against AI-generated ads using his likeness to promote products.

In October 2023, he warned his followers about an ad for a dental plan using an aged-down version of him, saying, “I have nothing to do with it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%