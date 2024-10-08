Tom Morello to induct MC5 into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello will induct MC5 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The influential proto-punk outfit is included in the 2024 class with the Musical Excellence Award. The honor comes after the 2024 deaths of band members Wayne Kramer and Dennis Thompson, who were the final surviving members of the classic Kick Out the Jams lineup.

Morello has long spoken of MC5’s influence on him and Rage, and guests on the band’s upcoming album, Heavy Lifting, due out Oct. 18. Following Kramer’s passing in February, Morello wrote, “Brother Wayne Kramer was the best man I’ve ever known.”

Morello is also returning to the Rock Hall induction ceremony for the second straight year, following Rage’s induction in 2023. He was notably the only Rage member to attend the event and gave a fiery speech encouraging any fans missing the “Killing in the Name” rockers to start their own band.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction takes place Oct. 19 in Cleveland and will stream live on Disney+.

