Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench announces 2026 tour dates

todayNovember 11, 2025

Musician Benmont Tench performs at A Celebration Of Patti Smith: People Have The Power Rehearsal Show at City Winery on March 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersBenmont Tench has announced his first tour dates for 2026.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will launch an eight-city tour on Jan. 15 in New Orleans, with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Orlando and more, before wrapping Feb. 18 in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida. The trek includes two nights in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, as part of the 30A Songwriters Festival.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at BenmontTench.com.

Tench is touring in support of his most recent solo album, The Melancholy Season, which was released in March. The album was his first solo release since his debut solo album, You Should Be So Lucky, which came out in 2014.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

