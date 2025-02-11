‘Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party’ to stream on Paramount+

Courtesy of Paramount+

The long-lost Tom Petty documentary, Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party, is coming to streaming.

The film, which was the directorial debut of Oscar winner Cameron Crowe, was released in theaters back in October to coincide with Petty’s 74th birthday and will now stream on Paramount+ starting March 11.

The flick followed Petty and the Heartbreakers during their 1982-83 tour for the album Long After Dark. It originally aired on MTV in 1983, but, according to the description, “was deemed too experimental and abruptly pulled from the air.”

The newly restored version of the film includes a new intro from Crowe, along with 20 minutes of previously unreleased footage.

“Heartbreakers Beach Party occupies a special place in my heart,” said Crowe. “Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers leaned into the making of the film with a kind of hilarious music-filled honesty that still feels fresh forty years later.”

He adds, “I’m especially happy to add a postscript with the never-seen outtake footage I always treasured. The fact that the original film was yanked from MTV after only one airing shows that it was, and still is, an outlandish feast for fans in the best ways. Turn it up!!”