Rev Rock Report

Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road” gets streaming bump from ‘Grand Theft Auto’ trailer

todayDecember 8, 2023

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

More fans are discovering Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road” thanks to Grand Theft Auto.

The song, from Petty’s 1989 solo album, Full Moon Fever, is featured in the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. Billboard reports that since the trailer first leaked on social media Monday, December 4, on-demand streams for the song increased from between 4,000 and 5,000 daily to 78,000. After the trailer’s official release on Tuesday, December 5, it was up to 376,000 streams.

That’s not all, almost 1,000 digital copies of the song were sold, compared to negligible amounts prior to the trailer’s debut.

“Love is a Long Road” isn’t actually the first Petty song to be used for Grand Theft Auto. As Petty’s official Instagram page pointed out, “Runnin’ Down A Dream,” also from Full Moon Fever, was used in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

